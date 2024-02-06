Quintero faces challengers for Fresno County District 3 supervisor. What are their goals?

Longtime Fresno-area politician Sal Quintero is seeking re-election to a third four-year term as a county supervisor representing District 3, which includes central and southern portions of the city of Fresno. But the incumbent is facing some stiff competition in the March 5 primary, including a pair of current Fresno City Council members and a local teacher.

Those challengers are, alphabetically by last name, Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez, and teacher Edward “EJ” Hinojosa.

The Fresno Bee submitted questions to each of the candidates and asked each to respond with answers of in the neighborhood of 200 words if possible. Their responses are offered here, and presented in the order in which they were received.

Miguel Angel Arias

Age: 45

Occupation: City Council member, business owner

Education: Bachelor of science degree, criminology, California State University, Fresno

Other offices held: State Center Community College District Trustee, 2014-2018

Campaign website: www.ariasforfresno.com

Q: About one out of every five residents in Fresno County has income that falls below the poverty level. However, the average market-rate apartment rent rose by almost 43% in the Fresno metro area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. How would you promote greater housing affordability?

A: Fresno County has a long history of attracting minimum wage manual labor jobs that support the existing agricultural industry, failing to diversify our local economy. Leaving too many residents vulnerable to foreign investors, corporate interest and slum lords that raising rent beyond the state cap. As a councilmember, I initiated and approved 3,000 new housing units in my district alone, transformed historic buildings like Hotel Fresno into housing, secured and renovated a dozen motels to house 3,000 homeless residents, and established the Eviction Protection Program to defend renters from illegal evictions. I intend to proceed with similar strategies as a County Supervisor.

Q: The average condition of roads in Fresno County is considered at “higher risk,” and in many cases is deemed “poor.” What steps would you take to work toward improving the county’s roads?

A: As a councilmember, we have repaved hundreds of existing neighborhoods with existing local and federal funds. However, the County has failed to prioritize existing roads. As a result, in 2022, I joined community efforts to oppose and defeat passage of Measure C because it would further build new roads and freeway interchanges in the fridges of our city while failing to improve existing roads within our City neighborhoods. As a County Supervisor and member of the Fresno County Transportation Authority I will seek to rewrite Measure C to focus on improving existing roads instead of adding thousands of new road miles.

Q: How would you work toward bringing higher-paying job opportunities that are accessible to a wide array of Fresno County residents?

A: The passage of the Federal Infrastructure bill provides us an opportunity to build a modern broadband internet infrastructure that would allow us to attract more tech jobs. Additionally, the passage of the CHIPS Act recently allowed the City of Fresno approve financial and planning incentives for companies looking to locate computer chip companies into our region. As supervisor I would pursue diversification of our local economy by attracting computer chip manufactures, tech and alternative housing model jobs.

Edward “EJ” Hinojosa

Age: 34

Occupation: Music teacher at Gascon Middle School (Fresno Unified)

Education: Bachelor of arts degree, music education, Fresno Pacific University

Other offices held: None

Campaign website: ejforsupervisor.com

Q: About one out of every five residents in Fresno County has income that falls below the poverty level. However, the average market-rate apartment rent rose by almost 43% in the Fresno metro area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. How would you promote greater housing affordability?

A: I favor infill, density, mixed-use zoning, and walkability for Fresno County’s urban core. Housing affordability boils down to supply and demand. If we make changes to Fresno’s zoning policy at the County and City levels to allow the construction of new dense housing in existing communities, especially communities that have seen historic disinvestment, supply will rise to meet demand and housing prices will stabilize, becoming more affordable.

Q: The average condition of roads in Fresno County is considered at “higher risk,” and in many cases is deemed “poor.” What steps would you take to work toward improving the county’s roads?

A: Teaching in Southwest Fresno, I drive on “higher risk” roads every day. The communities that use these roads feel that the city hasn’t taken care of them the way they take care of roads in affluent neighborhoods in Fresno. In the County’s schedule for future public works, I would prioritize roads in Calwa, Mayfair, and the neighborhoods near the Fairgrounds and Edison High School, especially Jensen Avenue, for immediate repair and improvement. These communities want to see investment and they’ve waited long enough for it. Let’s get it to them.

Q: How would you work toward bringing higher-paying job opportunities that are accessible to a wide array of Fresno County residents?

A: I would work to bring new businesses into Fresno from a wider diversity of industries including finance, construction, and manufacturing. I will also support lots of new workforce training in those industries, especially recruiting trainees from less affluent neighborhoods in Fresno. I would work closely with the Fresno County Economic Development Corps to accomplish those goals because they’re already the tip of the spear in those efforts. Also, I propose a series of public works that will create lots of new jobs in the construction, engineering, and cultural arts sectors — public works like the construction of a new public library in the Tower District, a public market near the Fairgrounds similar to Pike Place in Seattle or the Original Farmers’ Market in Los Angeles (Hanoian’s is crying out for investment), and lots of parks and trails. Lastly, High Speed Rail will bring lots of jobs to this region, and I will support its construction wholeheartedly. The majority of jobs created in Fresno County in recent years have been low-wage jobs and Fresno cannot climb out of its economic malaise without turning that around. Let’s use whatever incentives or active measures we can to spur an economic revival in this region.

Luis Chavez

Age: 44

Occupation: City Council member, foster parent

Education: Associate of arts degree, business administration, Fresno City College; bachelor of arts degree, bilingual education, California State University, Fresno; master’s of public administration, California State University, Fresno.

Other offices held: Fresno Unified School District board member

Campaign website: luischavezfresno.com

Q: About one out of every five residents in Fresno County has income that falls below the poverty level. However, the average market-rate apartment rent rose by almost 43% in the Fresno metro area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. How would you promote greater housing affordability?

A: This housing crisis is a problem we can literally build our way out of. We need to fast-track all housing projects: market rate, affordable, single home residences, condominium, tiny homes, apartments and pre-fab homes. These project need to be located across the county, Fresno, Clovis, and every city across our region. Tenant protection programs, like the ones we have at the city for county residents as well, expand the section 8 housing voucher programs and prioritize seniors and foster children families.

Q: The average condition of roads in Fresno County is considered at “higher risk,” and in many cases is deemed “poor.” What steps would you take to work toward improving the county’s roads?

A: Prioritize repaving projects, especially in older neighborhoods that have been neglected for decades, in the city and county islands, implement a county pothole elimination team like we have at the city. Ensure the federal and state government gives us our fair share of road dollars. California currently only receives 80 cents for every dollar we pay in federal taxes back. Apply for all federal and state road repaving and reconstruction dollars!

Q: How would you work toward bringing higher-paying job opportunities that are accessible to a wide array of Fresno County residents?

A: By expanding vocational training programs for welders, plumbers electricians, carpenters, ironworkers and all trades. Also, construction a technological hub in the county and incentivizing tech companies to relocate to Fresno. Expand the apprentice programs for all trades and help our existing small businesses expand and add employees, by providing tax breaks for them in exchange for hiring local employees.

Sal Quintero

Age: 76

Occupation: Full-time member, Fresno County Board of Supervisors

Education: Attended local Fresno schools and Fresno City College

Other offices held: Fresno City Council member, District 5

Campaign website: quintero4supervisor.com

Q: About one out of every five residents in Fresno County has income that falls below the poverty level. However, the average market-rate apartment rent rose by almost 43% in the Fresno metro area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. How would you promote greater housing affordability?

A: Fresno County currently works with local non-profit organizations like the Fresno Housing Authority, RH Community Builders, Habitat for Humanities and Self-Help Enterprises to build affordable housing in our community. For example: we are currently under remodel construction to provide housing for clients with behavioral health needs.

Q: The average condition of roads in Fresno County is considered at “higher risk,” and in many cases is deemed “poor.” What steps would you take to work toward improving the county’s roads?

A: We are continuing to provide additional funding in each budget year and expanding our road repair and development by applying for state and federal grant funding.

Q: How would you work toward bringing higher-paying job opportunities that are accessible to a wide array of Fresno County residents?

A: By working with existing businesses to help them expand and employ additional residents. As businesses and industry consider Fresno County we are working to provide “shovel ready” business parks for their companies. Additionally, by working with local non-profit job training programs like the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board, we are preparing the youth for future job opportunities.