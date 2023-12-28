‘Quintessential Victorian beach house’ lists on popular California island. Take a look

The island of Coronado outside of San Diego, California, is known for its charming and breezy beauty with a picturesque ocean backdrop that adds to its mystique. And now, a home that helps define the scenic beauty of the island has landed on the real estate market.

“This quintessential Victorian beach house, an historic landmark known to locals as the red Victorian, stands as an icon of timeless elegance and architectural pedigree,” the listing on Douglas Elliman says. “Situated in Coronado’s prestigious golden triangle, the location is only one block from the beach near the iconic Hotel del Coronado.”

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence — which is listed for $3.625 million — was built a couple years after the Hotel del Coronado, making it one of the oldest of its kind on the island.

“It’s the VERY FIRST Queen Anne Victorian home built in Coronado in 1890 and ONE OF THE LAST fully and meticulously preserved homes in the region,” a news release said of the home.

Currently, the home is owned by Academy-Award-winning, documentary filmmaker Ira Wohl, who made 1979’s “Best Boy.”

Features of the historic estate include:

Fir floors

Original wooden windows

Original doorknobs

Upgraded kitchen

Porch

Yard

And best of all, it’s not that far from the ocean itself.

“Ocean breezes and abundant light create a magical ambiance, and there’s no better place to enjoy the sunset than from the front porch or bedroom-window seat,” the listing says.

“A once-in-a-generation chance to acquire a home steeped in history and charm, this is more than a place to live. It is a testament to Coronado’s heritage and an invitation to be part of its legacy.”

The listing is held by Whitney Benzian.

The Victorian home is one block from the beach.







