Who is Quintez Brown? Louisville activist faces attempted murder charge, $100K bond

New details are emerging about the Louisville writer and civil rights activist accused of shooting at a Democratic mayoral candidate in his downtown campaign office Monday morning.

Quintez Brown is facing an attempted murder charge and four counts of wanton endangerment in connection to a shooting which allegedly targeted Craig Greenberg, a Democrat running for mayor who’s made improving public safety a top campaign pledge. No one was injured in the shooting.

“We are shaken, but safe,” Greenberg said in a statement he issued after the incident Monday.

Brown was arraigned in Jefferson District Court Tuesday, court records show. A judge set his bond at $100,000, and if he does post bond, he’s been ordered to avoid any contact with Greenberg, his employees or campaign staff.

In a statement he tweeted Tuesday afternoon, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker said his thoughts were with both Greenberg and Brown.

“I’m hurt for Craig Greenberg, his team and his family ... My heart breaks for Quintez Brown. When I last saw Quintez in the summer of 2020, his focus was where I’d always seen it, helping others,” Booker said, in part.

Brown was identified and arrested by police just 10 minutes after Monday’s shooting. The arrest citation states police used surveillance video from the scene to get a description of the suspect. Brown, whose clothing and bag matched the description, was stopped less than a half mile from Greenberg’s office.

Who is Quintez Brown?

It’s unclear what motive Brown may have had.

According to the Courier-Journal, Brown had been a student at the University of Louisville and an opinion editor for the student newspaper there, The Cardinal. He also participated in the anti-racism protests of 2020 and was an MLK Scholar at U of L, founding a group to provide political education and violence prevention training to young people.

Brown recently announced a run for Metro Council to represent Louisville’s fifth district.

Quintez Brown, 21, is running to represent District 5 for Louisville’s Metro Council.



“Frederick Douglass said that the youth should fight to be leaders today, because the men who run this country are sick.” - Kwame Ture pic.twitter.com/tUCjXXG2hS — Quintez Brown - District 5 (@tez4liberation) December 15, 2021

A locally known writer and activist involved in local racial and social justice issues in Louisville, Brown went missing for 11 days in June 2021. After he was found safe, police released no additional information on the disappearance, local media reported.

A statement from his family at the time requested privacy: “We are asking for privacy and would appreciate everyone’s patience and support while we tend to the most immediate need, which is Quintez’s physical, mental and spiritual needs.”

Brown also interned for the Courier-Journal, the newspaper’s executive editor, Mary Irby-Jones, confirmed in a statement sent to the Herald-Leader Tuesday.

A profile of Brown on the newspaper’s website described him as “a Courier Journal Op-Ed columnist, (who) writes about race, youth opinion and social justice,” with his columns appearing biweekly. Some of his more recent columns bear titles like “How the American education system destroyed me as a Black student” and “The diary of a young Black man raised in Louisville’s West End.”

“I can confirm Quintez Brown was an intern for The Courier Journal from 2019-2021. We are relieved no one was injured and send our thoughts to the impacted families,” Irby-Jones said in the brief statement.

In a Jan. 10 post on his Medium account, the most recent pinned to the page, titled “A Revolutionary Love Letter,” Brown wrote, “During our short stay on this glorious planet we all have been collectively dehumanized and reduced to political talking points — Black, white, liberal, conservative, Christian, criminal, boss, worker, activist, etc.”

The essay was one of many Brown wrote exploring his experience growing up Black in Louisville’s West End community, his activism and broader racial justice issues.