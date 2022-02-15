Quintez Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder, judge sets bond at $100K

Police descend on Butchertown Market, where Louisville Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was shot at in his law office. Feb. 14, 2022

Quintez Brown has pleaded not guilty to charges filed against him in the attempted shooting of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. His bail has been set at $100,000.

Greenberg, the race's frontrunner, said a man entered his campaign office in Butchertown Market on Monday morning and fired several shots at him, with one bullet grazing the back of his sweater.

Late Monday evening, police announced Brown, 21, had been arrested and charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.

A police report says a man later identified as Brown entered the building about 10:15 a.m. and fired a 9mm Glock handgun at Greenberg before fleeing.

None of the five people in the office at the time of the shooting were injured.

Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg pauses with emotion while addressing the media about the shooting at his campaign headquarters on Monday morning, saying: "I just want to get home to my wife and sons." Feb. 14

Officers found Brown less than a half-mile from the campaign headquarters about 10 minutes later, carrying a loaded 9mm magazine in his pants pocket, according to the arrest report.

He also had a drawstring bag with a handgun, handgun case and additional magazines, the report said.

During his arraignment Tuesday, attorney Rob Eggert entered a not guilty plea on Brown's behalf, requested a bond decrease and urged the court to recognize Brown's mental state.

Eggert said Brown does not have a criminal record outside of a speeding ticket, has strong ties to the community and has a history of mental health issues — adding that he plans to have Brown evaluated as soon as possible.

Quintez Brown on Broadway and Roy Wilkins Avenue on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Brown was an intern for The Courier Journal in the summers of 2019 and 2020 and occasionally wrote opinion columns for the editorial page after that. He last wrote for the newspaper in May 2021.

He also has been an activist in the racial justice movement.

He disappeared last summer but was found safe after being missing about two weeks. His lawyer told the judge he was found on a park bench in Brooklyn.

While he was missing, family and friends formed several search parties, distributed flyers and met at locations around the city to look for him.

In a statement after he was found, his family said: "We are asking for privacy and would appreciate everyone's patience and support while we tend to the most immediate need, which is Quintez's physical, mental and spiritual needs.”

Eggert also pointed to Brown's educational and professional accomplishments. He is a currently a senior at the University of Louisville and is a graduate of Manual High.

The prosecutor's office asked that Brown's bond be increased from $75,000 cash only to $100,000, which the judge ultimately decided to do.

Brown's next court date is set for Feb. 23.

How to get help

If you or someone you know may be struggling with mental illness, you can seek treatment referrals through SAMHSA's National Helpline by calling 800-662-4357 or texting 43578 (HELP4U). You can also get information in English and Spanish by calling 800-487-4889 any time day or night.

