Quinton man charged after child porn allegations

Feb. 14—A tip from Snapchat began a month's long investigation that led to a Pittsburg County man being charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Jacob Tyler Spears, 23, of Quinton, was charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of obscene material or child pornography, and violation of the computer crimes act, according to court documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Court documents show a warrant was issued Feb. 10 with a bond of $100,000 with Spears appearing in court Feb. 11 and given a lowered bond of $25,000 "by DA agreement."

District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said his office was honoring an agreement of self-surrender and bond amount that was made with an attorney who was representing Spears before Spears changed attorneys.

Spears was ordered to "report to PCSO to book in immediately," by Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills.

According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Jordan Toyne, a Sept. 6, 2021, tip from Snapchat of suspected child pornography was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip included a username, an email address, a date of birth, and an IP address for the account that "uploaded two files of child pornography," the report states.

A total of three girls under the age of 18 were depicted in the two photos that were allegedly uploaded by the user, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the OSBI subpoenaed Google, which gave investigators the username of the email address and a "recovery phone number" for the account.

U.S. Cellular, in response to a subpoena from the OSBI, stated Spears was an authorized account holder for the account the phone number was associated with and also gave a billing address in Quinton, the report states.

Toyne wrote in his report on Feb. 1, 2022 he located the address with the name "Spears" on a mailbox outside the residence prior to a search warrant being issued for the residence on Feb. 10.

"No one was at the residence at the time of the warrant," the affidavit states.

Toyne also wrote in the affidavit that he called the phone number that was associated with the email with Spears identifying himself when he answered the phone.

Court records show a preliminary hearing conference in the case is scheduled for March 3, 2022.

