Quinton man sentenced to federal prison

Dec. 5—A Quinton man was sentenced to federal prison and probation after pleading guilty to illegally selling a gun to a federal agent.

Federal court records show Eugene Lee Dozier Sr., 46, was indicted in October 2021 by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for engaging in the business of dealing, importing, and manufacturing firearms without a license, transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident.

Records show additional indictments of possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a firearm unidentified by serial number were filed against Dozier.

Dozier pleaded guilty in December 2022 to the indictment of transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident with the remaining indictments dismissed, according to court records.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case by a special agent with the ATF states the case against Dozier began in June after agents received information that he was manufacturing firearm suppressors and firearms without a federal firearms license.

Documents show attorneys for Dozier requested no prison time for their client so he could keep his job as a federal contracted truck driver which was contested by federal prosecutors.

A federal judge sentenced Dozier to six months imprisonment with a recommendation that he be housed at a federal prison in Arkansas or Texas and to take an inmate financial responsibility program while incarcerated.

Dozier is ordered to self-surrender to the Bureau of Prisons before Noon on Dec. 27. 2023.

Following his prison sentence, Dozier will be on supervised release for 18 months, according to court documents.

Agents wrote in the affidavit an undercover ATF agent approached Dozier equipped with audio and video at the Muskogee Gun Show in August and bought a pistol from Dozier along with 50 rounds of ammunition.

Dozier told the undercover agent the price of the pistol was $399 and that "there is no paperwork, there is no tax, it is out the door. We don't do background checks," the affidavit states.

According to the superseding indictment, Dozier was alleged to have five "firearm silencers" that were not registered to him in federal records with four not having serial numbers.