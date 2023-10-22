Quinton police station set to reopen five years after closure

A police station is set to reopen five years after it was closed.

Quinton station in Birmingham shut in March 2019 as it was "under occupied" following government cuts to policing, said the West Midlands force area's police and crime commissioner.

Simon Foster said he was "delighted" to announce the building would now be retained.

It will undergo a refurbishment before neighbourhood policing teams are relocated to it in 2024.

Mr Foster said the move was "excellent news for Quinton" and would help to keep families, businesses and communities safe in the area.

"I am delighted that Neighbourhood Officers will now have a base in Quinton, within the community they serve," he added.

