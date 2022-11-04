Quinton Simon: Chatham police unveiling measures to 'limit disruption' outside family's home

While Chatham County Police Department officers have been focused on finding Quinton Simon over the last three weeks, protestors have frequently gathered outside of the Simon's home on Buckhalter Road.

As a result, the CCPD will be unveiling measures to limit "disruption" on the street, according to a press release on Friday.

Since Oct. 12, CCPD has responded to over 50 calls for service in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road. Those include a "fair share of noise and vulgarity," according to the CCPD press release.

Vehicles from various law enforcement and other agencies sit outside the Buckhalter Road home where Quinton Simon was last seen before his disappearance.

Protests began in early October

The first Youtube protestors arrived on Oct. 12. Since then, CCPD has made multiple arrests of the protestors.

On Oct. 23, CCPD arrested four protesters. Three of the protestors blocked the driveway of the home, trying to stop people from leaving. CCPD arrested one protestor after they were banging on windows and doors of the Simon home.

On Nov. 2, CCPD arrested Jimmy Williams, better known as "Dolly Vision," a YouTube content creator. CCPD arrested Williams after he grabbed a woman and ripped an air horn and papers out of her hands, according to a police report. Williams was charged by CCPD with simple battery and disorderly conduct and booked into Chatham County Detention Center.

According to the release, the protests are taking "precious resources" away from the department when they are "focused on the most massive investigation in the history of CCPD." Additionally, the protests were bothering Buckhalter Road residents.

"While the Chatham County Police Department supports everyone’s right to protest peacefully, we also support the rights of citizens to live in a peaceful environment," the press release stated. "The people on Buckhalter Road calling themselves ‘protestors’ have made that nearly impossible."

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley points to a photo of Quinton Simon that investigators placed on the wall at the L. Scott Stell Park Community Center, which is being used as a command center as they search for the remains of Quinton Simon in a Waste Management landfill near the park.

The CCPD is finalizing the details of the measures to limit the disruption and will release them before they are implemented," CCPD spokesperson Betsy Nolen wrote in an email. The Morning News is also waiting on the police reports for the 50 calls for service on Buckhalter Road.

"Many of the people claiming to want justice for Quinton have turned his tragic and heartbreaking case into a money-making circus. And, they have made it impossible for the people who live in the area to enjoy the peace and tranquility of their homes. This is unacceptable and has to stop."

On the afternoon of Nov. 3, some protestors moved to CCPD headquarters at 295 Police Memorial Drive, "a much more appropriate place to hold such a protest," according to the press release.

