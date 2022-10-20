Quinton Simon - update: Missing toddler’s mother seen drinking at bar as landfill search continues

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.

Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.

A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.

In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.

The FBI later released photos of dozens of investigators combing the landfill with rakes.

"We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team," Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. "We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else."

11:50 , Andrea Blanco

As the FBI continues searching for Quinton’s body in a landfill in Savannah, local news station WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island.

When contacted by The Independent, a staff member at the bar said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”

The Independent’s Andrea blanco has more:

09:30 , Andrea Blanco

Local police and the FBI announced the grim development at a news conference on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after 20-month-old Quinton vanished on 5 October in Savannah.

Officials said there is evidence to suggest the toddler was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area. A search is now underway.

“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”

The FBI released this photo of investigators combing through garbage in the landfill search for Quinton Simon (FBI)

08:15 , Andrea Blanco

On Monday, Leilani Simon attended a court hearing over the custody of Quinton’s siblings, a 6-months-old baby and a 3-years-old.

The hearing was sealed from the public, local news station WOC11 reported.

Other attendees are prohibited from discussing the hearing.

Ms Simon is the prime suspect in Simon’s disappearance and possible death but has not been charged with any crime.

07:10 , Andrea Blanco

Quinton’s babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on the day the toddler disappeared that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.

“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” Diana McCarta told WSAV last week,

She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work”.

“And then I get a text at 9am saying have I seen Quinton,” said Ms McCarta of her exchange with Quinton’s mother. “I immediately go to their house. I try to help them look, they didn’t want that. So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else.”

06:00 , Andrea Blanco

In a video obtained by WSAV, Billie Howell and Diana McCarta are reportedly seen engaging in a verbal dispute over the disappearance of Quinton.

The grandmother accused the babysitter of organising a memorial for Quinton in the video and exclaimed: “You’re awful to say you’re going to put up a memorial...My baby’s not dead.”

Ms McCarta responded by denying the memorial idea and calling Ms Howell a “liar”. Most of the comments made in the video are inaudible, however.

The babysitter claimed to the news station that she had previously alerted Georgia’s Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) about Quinton, and that the department had an open case.

Video showing Quinton’s babysitter (left) and grandmother (right) in a verbal dispute (WSAV3 / Diana McCarta)

04:57 , Andrea Blanco

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said that the search ahead would be a “physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team.”

“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else,” he added.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to WJCL. Quentin is believed to be buried in a landfill and his mother, Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect.”

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”. Mr Clarke added that “this will not be quick” and “it will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain”.

The FBI released this photo of crews collecting rakes to dig through a landfill in their search for Quinton Simon (FBI)

03:47 , Andrea Blanco

After Quinton was reported missing, search warrants were carried out on a nearby pond, a backyard swimming pool and the house itself.

Those areas were re-canvassed on 10 October when the pool in the backyard of the home was drained.

Police announced on 11 October the discovery of evidence “that we believe will help move this case forward”. That evidence went under analysis, police said.

On Tuesday 18 October, police announced that Quinton is believed to have been buried in a landfill.

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia and Gustaf Kilander have more:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

02:37 , Andrea Blanco

The FBI is supporting the Chatham County Police Department in the investigation, with law enforcement spending 18 to 20 hours a day looking for the 20-month-old child, CNN reported. They’re now focusing on a landfill after reviewing evidence that suggests the toddler’s remains are buried there.

Chatham County police said in an earlier statement that it had executed search warrants and continued to interview “those who might have information that could be helpful in the investigation” with the help of the FBI.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during a press conference on Tuesday that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.

“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.

01:27 , Andrea Blanco

Quinton went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah. He was last seen at about 6am that day at an address in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, and was reported missing at approximately 9.40am by his mother, Leilani Simon.

She told police her son was playing in a playpen when he was last seen, although earlier reports suggested Quinton had wandered off, CNN reported.

A dispatch call by emergency service, which has been obtained by local media, suggested the front door to the family home was found open and that Ms Simon told 911 she “Thinks someone came in and took him.”

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has everything we know about the case:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

Thursday 20 October 2022 00:17 , Andrea Blanco

Ms Howell reportedly lived at the same address as Quinton and his mother, Leilani Simon, along with her husband Thomas Howell, and her daughter’s boyfriend, WJCL reported.

The news outlet obtained court documents alleging an eviction despite, with Ms Howell seeking to remove her daughter and her boyfriend from the property over alleged “damage” and a lack of “peace”. This remains unconfirmed, however.

The same documents also stated that Quinton’s grandparents have custody of the child.

“Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t,” Billie Jo Howell told ABC30. “I don’t know what to think right now...I don’t know if I can trust her or I don’t. I just know I’m hurting and I want this baby home. He’s my baby.”

Wednesday 19 October 2022 23:05 , Andrea Blanco

Speaking in an interview with WSAV on 10 October, Quinton’s babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on the morning that Quentin went missing that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.

“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta.

She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work”.

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has the story:

Babysitter reveals odd text before Quinton Simon’s disappearance

Wednesday 19 October 2022 21:46 , Andrea Blanco

As the FBI continues searching for Quinton’s body in a landfill in Savannah, local news station WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island.

When contacted by The Independent, a staff member at the bar said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”

The @WSAV Investigative Unit has learned as federal agents were ending their first day of searching for #QuintonSimon in a dump, his mom and grandmother were taking shots and drinking at a popular Tybee Island beach bar. pic.twitter.com/iQ1nXxFSGO — Brett Buffington (@BrettWSAV) October 19, 2022

Wednesday 19 October 2022 21:27 , Andrea Blanco

On Tuesday, local Georgia police and the FBI revealed they believe Quinton is buried in a landfill after his body was disposed of in a landfill.

Pictures released also on Tuesday show investigators combing through the Waste Management landfill in Savannah.

Quinton was reported missing on 5 October. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, made the 911 call reporting that she had woken up to find her son was gone and that she believed “someone came in and took him”, WJCL reported.

Ms Simon, who has two other children who have since been removed from the home, is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance.

Andrea Blanco has more details:

Police comb Georgia landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon in eerie new images

Wednesday 19 October 2022 20:24 , Andrea Blanco

Speaking in an interview with WSAV last week, Quinton’s babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on the day the toddler disappeared that she would not be needed to look after him and his sibling.

“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta, who expressed surprise at the seemingly last-minute decision.

She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work”.

“And then I get a text at 9am saying have I seen Quinton,” said Ms McCarta of her exchange with Quinton’s mother. “I immediately go to their house. I try to help them look, they didn’t want that. So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else.”

Quinton Simon went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, Georgia (Chatham County Police Department)

Wednesday 19 October 2022 19:07 , Andrea Blanco

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday that the search ahead would be a “physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team.”

No arrests have been made in the case, according to WJCL. Quentin is believed to be buried in a landfill and his mother, Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect.”

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”. “We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more details:

Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say

Wednesday 19 October 2022 18:06 , Andrea Blanco

The father of one of Leilani Simon’s children told the US Sun that she is “unpredictable.”

“She’s always been unpredictable,” Cody Wharton told the outlet. “But I wasn’t worried about Zayne’s safety until all this started going on. She was a good mother. I don’t know what happened.”

Mr Wharton added that at times when he was picking up his child for a visit, Ms Simon would seem “overwhelmed.”

He also told the Sun: “Even now, I’m questioning everything. Is he hurt? What is he doing? I don’t want to get a call saying your son is hurt and going to the hospital.”

Ms Simon’s other two children have been removed from the home.

Wednesday 19 October 2022 17:05 , Andrea Blanco

According to court records obtained by WJCL, Leilani Simon’s mother, Billie Jo Howell, had custody of Quinton and his three-year-old brother.

Ms Howell lived at the home with their mother and her boyfriend. Ms Howell reportedly tried to evict the couple over alleged “damage” and a lack of “peace”, the outlet reported.

“Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t,” Ms Howell told ABC3 of her 22-year-old daughter last week.

“I don’t know what to think right now. I don’t know what to believe, because I don’t think anybody ever believes this is going to happen to them.”

Quinton Simon, aged 20 months, and his mother, Leilani Simon (Screenshot / WJCL / Facebook / Billie Jo Howell)

Wednesday 19 October 2022 15:59 , Andrea Blanco

After Quinton disappeared, authorities searched a nearby pond, a backyard swimming pool and the Savannah house where he was last seen.

Those areas were re-canvassed on 10 October when the pool in the backyard of the home was drained. While it was unclear if any evidence was found or removed from it, police announced on 11 October the discovery of evidence “that we believe will help move this case forward”.

That evidence went under analysis, police said, and it was revealed that Quinton was believed dead.

On Tuesday, police announced that Quinton is believed to have been buried in a landfill. Local Georgia police and the FBI think the 20-month-old was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area.

The FBI released this photo of investigators combing through garbage in the landfill search for Quinton Simon (FBI)

Wednesday 19 October 2022 15:27 , Andrea Blanco

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at a press briefing on Tuesday: “We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team”.

“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else,” he added.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke also said that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.

“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.

Investigators added that the search will not be quick, and the outcome is uncertain.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley at a presser on Tuesday (AP)

Wednesday 19 October 2022 14:50 , Andrea Blanco

The 20-year-old was last seen at his home in Savannah around 6am on 5 October.

His babysitter has told local media she received a text that morning telling her she was not going to be needed to take care of Simon and one of his siblings.

Leilani Simon, Quinton’s mother and the prime suspect in his disappearance, called authorities hours later saying “somebody took him.” Early reports also suggested that he had wandered off, according to CNN.

Investigators searched several areas and bodies of water near the residence where Quinton was last seen before announcing last week that he was believed to be dead.

They’re now focusing their search on a Chatam County landfill, where they think Quinton is buried after his remains were reportedly disposed of in a dumpster.

Gino Spocchia and Gustaf Kilander have everything we know about the case:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

Wednesday 19 October 2022 13:33 , Megan Sheets

The FBI has released several photos of investigators combing through the landfill where Quinton Simon’s body is believed to be hidden.

The photos show more than 20 crew members dressed in white forensic suits, heavy-duty boots and neon vests as they rake through the garbage.

Backhoes are also being used to loosen the packed ground.

The photos were released hours after authorities announced evidence led them to believe Quinton’s body was placed in a dumpster before being transported to the landfill.

It’s unclear how long the body may have been there. Quinton was last seen on 5 October.

The FBI released this photo of investigators combing through garbage in the landfill search for Quinton Simon (FBI)

Crew members are seen collecting rakes to dig through the landfill in their search for Quinton (FBI)

FBI agents oversee the landfill search for Quinton (FBI)

Wednesday 19 October 2022 13:00 , Andrea Blanco

After announcing on 12 October that Quinton was feared dead, local police and the FBI announced the grim developments on Tuesday.

He is now believed to be buried in a landfill after his remains were disposed of in a dumpster, police said.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference: “We, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts.

“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here.”

Mr Clarke said that “this will not be quick” and “it will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain”.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has the story:

Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say

Wednesday 19 October 2022 12:00 , Andrea Blanco

The US Sun reports that Ms Simon was described as a “chronic, unrehabilitated substance abuser of cocaine and cannabis,” in court documents.

According to the outlet, she consumed illegal substances while she was pregnant and tested positive for cocaine at the time of one of her births.

Ms Simon’s mother, Billie Howell, had custody of Quinton and another one of their children.

The minors have been removed from the home following Quinton’s disappearance.

Wednesday 19 October 2022 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

The woman told WSAV that she was surprised to receive a message that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling on the day the 20-month-old went missing.

“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta.

She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work.”

“And then I get a text at 9am saying have I seen Quinton,” said Ms McCarta of her exchange with Quinton’s mother. “I immediately go to their house. I try to help them look, they didn’t want that. So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else.”

Gino Spocchia has more details:

Babysitter reveals odd text before Quinton Simon’s disappearance

Wednesday 19 October 2022 10:00 , Andrea Blanco

The toddler was reported missing from his family home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road 9.39am by his mother, Lelani Simon, police said.

In an update last week, Chatham County police said the discovery of evidence “that we believe will help move this case forward” had been located and that evidence was now undergoing analysis.

No further details were given. Chatham County Chief Jeffrey Hadley said “everybody” was being interviewed and that all parties had cooperated with the investigation, which has seen as many as 40 FBI agents on the ground.

Authorities announced last week that Quinton was feared dead. On Tuesday, they revealed he is believed to be buried in a landfill.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say

Wednesday 19 October 2022 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

In the aftermath of Quinton’s disappearance, authorities searched a nearby pond, a backyard swimming pool and the house itself.

Those areas were re-canvassed on 10 October when the pool in the backyard of the home was drained.

While it was unclear if any evidence was found or removed from it, police announced on 11 October the discovery of evidence “that we believe will help move this case forward”. That evidence went under analysis, police said.

On Tuesday 18 October, police announced that Quinton is believed to have been buried in a landfill.

Local Georgia police and the FBI think the 20-month-old was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area, prompting a search that is now underway.

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia and Gutsaf Kilander have more:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

Wednesday 19 October 2022 08:00 , Andrea Blanco

The FBI is supporting the Chatham County Police Department in the investigation, with law enforcement spending 18 to 20 hours a day looking for the 20-month-old child, CNN reported.

Chatham County police said in an earlier statement that it had executed search warrants and continued to interview “those who might have information that could be helpful in the investigation” with the help of the FBI.

In the days after Quinton was reported missing, search warrants were carried out on a nearby pond, a backyard swimming pool and the house itself in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road in Savannah, police said.

However, police said that unspecified evidence had led them to believe Quinton was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill.

Gustaf Kilander has more:

Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say

Wednesday 19 October 2022 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Early into the search for Quinton, Chatham County police said they did not believe foul play was involved in his disappearance and that they hoped to find him alive, WJCL reported.

Despite that, police said they were “saddened” to report on 12 October that they believed the 20-month-old was dead and that his family had been informed.

In a statement that was shared on Facebook, police said. “The CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased”.

His mother, Ms Simon, has been named a prime suspect.

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia and Gustaf Kilander have the story:

Wednesday 19 October 2022 05:46 , Andrea Blanco

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during a presser on Tuesday: “We, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts.

“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here.”

Mr Clarke said that “this will not be quick” and “it will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain”.

“We’ve been following the evidence, where it has taken us and the evidence has taken us to this landfill.”

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said he was unable to share what evidence led the authorities to the landfill.

“I can’t thank the FBI enough for all that they have done,” the chief said. “They have been tremendous and phenomenal.”

“We’re not ready to charge anyone yet, we still have work to do,” he added. “We still have an investigation to do and we are not going to do anything preemptively that would harm future prosecution.”

Gustaf Kilander has more:

Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say

Wednesday 19 October 2022 04:36 , Andrea Blanco

Court records obtained by WJCL show that Leilani Simon’s mother, Billie Jo Howell, had custody of Quinton and his three-year-old brother.

Ms Howell lived at the home with their mother and her boyfriend, who she also tried to evict over alleged “damage” and a lack of “peace”, the news station reported.

“Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t,” Ms Howell told ABC3 of her 22-year-old daughter last week.

“I don’t know what to think right now. I don’t know what to believe, because I don’t think anybody ever believes this is going to happen to them.”

Wednesday 19 October 2022 03:26 , Andrea Blanco

“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”

The update comes days after police announced they believed Quinton is dead and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has the story:

Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say

Wednesday 19 October 2022 02:16 , Andrea Blanco

In a video obtained by WSAV, Billie Howell and Diana McCarta are reportedly seen engaging in a verbal dispute over the disappearance of Quinton.

The grandmother accused the babysitter of organising a memorial for Quinton in the video and exclaimed: “You’re awful to say you’re going to put up a memorial...My baby’s not dead.”

Ms McCarta responded by denying the memorial idea and calling Ms Howell a “liar”. Most of the comments made in the video are inaudible, however.

The babysitter claimed to the news station that she had previously alerted Georgia’s Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) about Quinton, and that the department had an open case.

Video showing Quinton’s babysitter (left) and grandmother (right) in a verbal dispute (WSAV3 / Diana McCarta)

Wednesday 19 October 2022 01:16 , Andrea Blanco

Speaking in an interview with WSAV last week, Quinton’s babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on the day the toddler disappeared that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.

“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta, who expressed surprise at the seemnigly last-minute decision.

She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work”.

Police said Quiton was last seen at 6am, about half an hour after the babysitter says she was told she was no longer needed for the day.

“And then I get a text at 9am saying have I seen Quinton,” said Ms McCarta of her exchange with Quinton’s mother. “I immediately go to their house. I try to help them look, they didn’t want that. So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else.”

Gino Spocchia has the story:

Babysitter reveals odd text before Quinton Simon’s disappearance

Wednesday 19 October 2022 00:16 , Andrea Blanco

Last week, Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however.

“Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post reportedly read. “Boy let me tell you it felt like a tornado was spinning everything at once. Finally, I feel the calming peaceful sunshine hitting my face.”

Ms Howell posted that the message “stands true today.”

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has more:

Grandmother posts unusual message on Facebook in case of Quinton Simon

Tuesday 18 October 2022 23:36 , Andrea Blanco

Local police and the FBI announced the grim development at a news conference on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after 20-month-old Quinton vanished on 5 October in Savannah.

Officials said there is evidence to suggest the toddler was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area. A search is now underway.

“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”

Chief Jeff Hadley during a presser on the Quinton Simon case (AP)

Tuesday 18 October 2022 22:56 , Andrea Blanco

After it was revealed that Quinton is believed to be dead, authorities named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the main suspect.

She has not been charged with any crimes but does not pose a flight risk, investigators said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley was asked by the press how long he expects the landfill search to take.

“It’s kind of up to what happens ... this is not going to be quick,” he replied. “This is not going to happen within a day or so. We are here for the long haul.”

The police chief was asked about Ms Simon’s whereabouts.

“I believe she’s still here in Chatham County,” the chief said, later adding that he doesn’t think she’s a flight risk.

Asked why, he said, “I can’t get into that”.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more details about the case:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

Tuesday 18 October 2022 22:16 , Andrea Blanco

Court documents obtained by the US Sun describe Ms Simon as a “chronic, unrehabilitated substance abuser of cocaine and cannabis.”

The outlet reports that Ms Simon consumed illegal substances while she was pregnant and tested positive for cocaine at the time of one of her births.

Ms SImon’s mother, Billie Howell, had custody of Quinton.

Tuesday 18 October 2022 21:46 , Andrea Blanco

The father of one of Leilani Simon’s children told the US Sun that Ms Simon was “unpredictable.”

“She’s always been unpredictable,” Cody Wharton told the outlet.

“But I wasn’t worried about Zayne’s safety until all this started going on. She was a good mother. I don’t know what happened.”

Mr Wharton added that at times when he was picking up his child for a visit, Ms Simon would seem “overwhelmed.”

Mr Wharton also told the Sun: “Even now, I’m questioning everything. Is he hurt? What is he doing? I don’t want to get a call saying your son is hurt and going to the hospital.”

Ms Simon’s other two children have been removed from her care.

Tuesday 18 October 2022 21:16 , Andrea Blanco

On Monday, Leilani Simon attended a court hearing over the custody of Quinton’s siblings, a 6-months-old baby and a 3-years-old.

The hearing was sealed from the public, local news station WOC11 reported.

Other attendees are prohibited from discussing the hearing.

Ms Simon is the prime suspect in Simon’s disappearance and possible death but has not been charged with any crime.

Tuesday 18 October 2022 20:50 , Andrea Blanco

Investigators with the Chatham County police and the FBI revealed they believe that 20-month-old Quinton was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area.

His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect” and no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Authorities said they are not releasing more information about the case in hopes that Ms Simon can be ultimately arrested.

Gino Spocchia has more details:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

Tuesday 18 October 2022 20:25 , Andrea Blanco

In the days after Quinton was reported missing, search warrants were carried out on a nearby pond, a backyard swimming pool and the house itself in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road in Savannah, police said.

Those areas were re-canvassed on 10 October when the pool in the backyard of the home was drained.

While it was unclear if any evidence was found or removed from it, police announced on 11 October the discovery of evidence “that we believe will help move this case forward”. That evidence went under analysis, police said.

On Tuesday 18 October, police announced that Quinton is believed to have been buried in a landfill.

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia and Gustaf Kilander have more:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

Tuesday 18 October 2022 19:54 , Andrea Blanco

The FBI is supporting the Chatham County Police Department in the investigation, with law enforcement spending 18 to 20 hours a day looking for the 20-month-old child, CNN reported.

Chatham County police said in an earlier statement that it had executed search warrants and continued to interview “those who might have information that could be helpful in the investigation” with the help of the FBI.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during a press conference on Tuesday that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.

“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.

Tuesday 18 October 2022 19:28 , Andrea Blanco

Police said they were “saddened” to report on 12 October that they believed the 20-month-old was dead.

“The CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased,” a statement shared on Facebook said.

His mother, Leilani Simon, has been named a prime suspect.

Officials held the first press conference on the case on 13 October, where they reiterated the belief that Quinton is deceased.

“To the Chatham County community, our heart breaks along with yours trying to comprehend what we believe happened here. The FBI along with our law enforcement agencies have followed every lead, every tip and every piece of evidence to get to this point and we will continue to do so,” FBI Supervisor Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said.

Officials did not disclose the nature of evidence suggesting Quinton is dead, or why Ms Simon is the main suspect.

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has more:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

Tuesday 18 October 2022 19:08 , Andrea Blanco

Georgia Police have revealed tragic developments in the investigation, saying Quinton is now feared dead.

They have zeroed their search in on a landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished in Savannah.

During a 13 October press conference, officials said they could not publicise much information on the investigation yet because they only have “one shot” to arrest and charge Ms Simon.

Asked for an update on the case against Ms Simon on Tuesday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said: “I can’t get into that.”

Quinton Simon went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, Georgia (Chatham County Police Department)

Tuesday 18 October 2022 18:48 , Andrea Blanco

Diana McCarta told WSAV last week that she babysits Quinton and his sibling.

She said in an interview on 11 October that she had previously reported the family to Georgia’s department of families and children services (DFCS) with concerns, but this was unconfirmed.

The department told The Independent: “DHS/DFCS is bound by both state and federal law to protect the privacy of the people we serve.”

“As such, we are unable to comment on the specifics of any reported abuse or neglect cases nor confirm or deny the existence of any abuse or neglect records.”

It continued: “We take seriously every report that might be made to the Department and work with law enforcement when appropriate to ensure the safety of Georgia’s children.”

Gino Spocchia and Gustak Kilander have more details about the case:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

Tuesday 18 October 2022 18:25 , Andrea Blanco

Quinton’s grandparents have said the boy’s mother “hasn’t always done the right thing” after he vanished.

“Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t,” Billie Jo Howell told ABC30. “I don’t know what to think right now...I don’t know if I can trust her or I don’t. I just know I’m hurting and I want this baby home. He’s my baby.”

Ms Howell reportedly lived at the same address as Quinton and his mother, Leilani Simon, along with her husband Thomas Howell, and her daughter’s boyfriend, WJCL reported.

The news outlet obtained court documents alleging an eviction despite, with Ms Howell seeking to remove her daughter and her boyfriend from the property over alleged “damage” and a lack of “peace”. This remains unconfirmed, however.

The same documents also stated that Quinton’s grandparents have custody of the child, according to WJCL.

Un cartel de personas desaparecidas para Quinton Simon (FBI)

Tuesday 18 October 2022 18:05 , Andrea Blanco

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said that the search ahead would be a “physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team.”

“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else,” he added.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to WJCL. Quentin is believed to be buried in a landfill and his mother, Leilani Simon is considered the “prime suspect.”

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.

“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.

Mr Clarke said that “this will not be quick” and “it will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain”.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more details:

Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say

Tuesday 18 October 2022 17:45 , Andrea Blanco

The toddler went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, a coastal city on the border between Georgia and South Carolina, in Chatham County.

Quinton was last seen at about 6am that day at an address in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, and was reported missing at approximately 9.40am by his mother, Leilani Simon.

She told police her son was playing in a playpen when he was last seen, although earlier reports suggested Quinton had wandered off, CNN reported.

A dispatch call by emergency service, which has been obtained by local media, suggested the front door to the family home was found open and that Ms Simon told 911 she “Thinks someone came in and took him.”

Gino Spocchia has everything we know about the case:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

Tuesday 18 October 2022 17:25 , Andrea Blanco

The woman who babysits Quinton Simon said last week that she received an unusual text message the morning he went missing from his home in Savannah.

Speaking in an interview with WSAV on 10 October, the babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on the morning that Quentin went missing that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.

“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta, who expressed surprise at the seemnigly last-minute decision.

She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work”.

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has the story:

Babysitter reveals odd text before Quinton Simon’s disappearance

Tuesday 18 October 2022 17:04 , Megan Sheets

Authorities offered a tragic update in the search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon on Tuesday, revealing he is believed to be buried in a landfill.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told a press briefing that Quinton’s body is believed to have been taken to the landfill after being placed in a dumpster at some point after he vanished on 5 October.

“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Mr Hadley said of the narrowed search.

“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.

“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.

Mr Clarke said that “this will not be quick” and “it will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain”.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more:

Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say