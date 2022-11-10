Quinton Simon: Savannah landfill search for missing toddler is suspended due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The gruelling search for missing toddler Quinton Simon in a Georgia landfill has been paused due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI will suspend the search in the Savannah Waste Management Landfill from Thursday through Sunday, local news station WTOC reported. According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida before moving into Georgia on Thursday and into the Carolinas.

It’s been three weeks since Chatham Police and the FBI began an arduous search for Quinton’s remains in the landfill where the toddler is thought to be buried after his body was likely disposed of in a dumpster. His mother, Leilani Simon, 22, continues to be the prime suspect in the 5 October disappearance and possible death of her son.

Last week, the department said that they remained committed to the search for Quinton, but the chances to find him are low.

“We have spent two weeks digging through thousands of tons of garbage.. We knew going into this landfill search, the odds of recovering Quinton’s remains were low,” a statement read. “Most landfill searches do not end in a recovery due to many factors including volume of trash to search and compression of the debris, however we stay focused.”

Leilani Simon, 22, continues to be the prime suspect in the 5 October disappearance and possible death of her son, Quinton (Screenshot / WJCL / Facebook / Billie Jo Howell)

Shared with the update was a picture of the landfill where FBI agents are canvassing through trash in hopes to find Quinton. By the site, a picture of the little boy.

Quinton went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, a coastal city on the border between Georgia and South Carolina.

He was last seen at about 6am that day at an address in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road and was reported missing at approximately 9.40am by his mother.

A dispatch call by emergency services, which has been obtained by local media, suggested the front door to the family home was found open and that Ms Simon told 911 she “thinks someone came in and took him.”

Diana McCarta, who told WSAV she babysits the two children, said in an interview on 11 October that she had previously reported the family to Georgia’s department of families and children services (DFCS) with concerns, but this was unconfirmed.

The landfill where FBI agents are canvassing through trash in hopes to find Quinton (Chatham County Police)

“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Ms McCarta, who expressed surprise at the seemingly last-minute decision, which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work.”

Mr Hadley said at a press briefing on 18 October that Quinton was believed to be dead and his remains were thought to be buried in a landfill.

As the FBI wrapped up the first day of searching for Quinton’s body, local news station WSAV first reported that Ms Simon and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island.

On 24 October, Ms Simon made her first media appearance, saying she’s “not hiding” and hopes her son is found “happy and alive” even as police consider her the prime suspect.