Quintuplet tiger cubs shown to public at South Korean zoo

Five Siberian tiger cubs, born on 27th June this year at a South Korean zoo, were shown to the public for the first time on Thursday. The Siberian tigers (also known as 'Korean tigers' in South Korea) are listed as endangered species and protected by the government. A zookeeper at Everland theme park in Yongin says it's 'rare' for five tiger cubs to be born at once. The cubs' names -- 'Areum', 'Daun', 'Oori', 'Nara', 'Gangsan' (which means 'Our country's beautiful landscape' when read together) were selected by an online vote.