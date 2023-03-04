A Quirky Bond Trade Is Giving Companies a Back Door to Cut Borrowing Costs

A Quirky Bond Trade Is Giving Companies a Back Door to Cut Borrowing Costs
Caleb Mutua and Nina Trentmann
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Companies are taking advantage of price discrepancies in debt and derivatives markets that give them a way to trim their borrowing costs. Investors eager to take advantage of rising interest rates are buying the debt even if they only earn the extra yield for a year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A raft of investment-grade companies have sold bonds this year in the US that allow issuers to buy back their securities if rates drop enough for refinancing to make sense, an uncommon feature for high-grade notes. The debt usually matures in three years and typically allows companies to repurchase the bonds, an option known as calling the securities, after 12 months.

In 2023, investment-grade firms have sold $8.6 billion of the bonds known as “three-year noncall one bonds,” or 3NC1s, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. That’s about 50% more than were sold all of last year. Recent offerings have come from well-known corporations including telecommunications firm AT&T Inc., pharmaceuticals company Eli Lilly & Co., biotech firm Amgen Inc. and tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Read more: IG ANALYSIS: IBM, Elevance Lead Docket; 3NC1 Structures Return

Because of a quirk in interest-rate markets, companies selling 3NC1s can cut their borrowing costs dramatically by hedging with derivatives alongside their bond offering, according to a report this week from research firm CreditSights Inc.

As part of such a transaction, the company needs to enter into a trade known as an interest-rate swap with a bank, which essentially turns the bond the corporation issued into a floating-rate obligation, similar to a loan, CreditSights strategists led by Winnie Cisar wrote. The swap needs to have a particular feature: the bank needs to be able to cancel it any time after a year, an option similar to the company’s right to buy back its bonds after a year.

“There’s a strong likelihood that investment bankers and debt capital markets teams are out pitching these transactions with the swap,” Cisar said in an interview on Friday.

The transaction can also make sense for the issuer as a cheaper way to fund than getting a term loan. Like a loan, the callable bond can be refinanced before maturity.

Cheaper Funding

In a hypothetical example that CreditSights looked at, a company that sold a 3NC1 at a 4.9% coupon could slice 0.6 percentage point a year off its annual interest costs by entering such a swap, compared with just issuing a conventional three-year fixed-rate bond that can’t be bought back. In the end, it would be borrowing at less than the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, an unusually low price for a company.

The funding benefit stems from current differences in how bond markets value a company’s right to call its debt, compared with how derivatives markets value the right for the bank to cancel the swap. Both are essentially interest-rate options, but that option is more expensive in the derivatives markets than in the bond markets.

In this transaction, the company is essentially buying the option from money managers when it issues debt, while selling the option to Wall Street firms when it enters the cancelable swap.

Inverted Curve

The differing valuations stem from another feature of markets now: short-term rates are higher than long-term rates, known as an inverted yield curve. Investors are clamoring for short-term bonds that pay higher yields, and many are happy to effectively sell options to companies in exchange for even higher interest payments.

Money managers are often happy to own bonds from high-quality issuers they are already exposed to. Even if the securities are called after a year, they will have received relatively high interest payments.

“Because of the extreme inversion in the yield curve, the value of the cancelable swap is significantly higher than the premium that bond investors are charging for the call option,” said Maureen O’Connor, global head of high-grade syndicate at Wells Fargo & Co.

It’s hard to know for sure if companies are electing to enter swaps, because they often don’t disclose these derivatives until their next quarterly filing, according to CreditSights. Last year, of all the companies that issued 3NC1 securities, only one disclosed an interest-rate swap, the research firm said: General Mills Inc. Amgen, AT&T, Eli Lilly and Stanley Black and Decker declined to comment.

And there are risks for companies in taking advantage of this arbitrage, according to both CreditSights and bankers that have looked at these deals. For example, if the economy suffered a tough recession, interest rates could fall, while corporate bond risk premiums, or spreads, widen substantially.

The company would probably then find its swap getting canceled by its bank. But with wider spreads on its debt, it might not be able to save money by refinancing its debt, leaving it stuck with a fixed-rate obligation. It might have been better off in this scenario issuing non-callable bonds, perhaps with a longer duration, CreditSights wrote.

(Updates with additional details on trade throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 7 Tax Secrets the IRS Won’t Tell You

    It's just about that time to gather up all the documents you'll need to file your returns for last year's taxes. Few people look forward to settling up with the IRS, but if you know some key pieces of...

  • MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2023 Operator: Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MiMedx Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. […]

  • Gen-Z ETF to Shutter After Teenage Values Pitch Falls Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- An exchange-traded fund tracking US companies that adhere to the values of Generation Z is shuttering hardly more than a year after its launch.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From Ch

  • Basin Uranium to Acquire Advanced Chord Uranium Project in South Dakota

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - BASIN URANIUM CORP. (CSE: NCLR) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated February 28, 2023 with Cowboy Exploration and Development LLC ("Cowboy Exploration"), St. Cloud Trading Corp. and Thomas Byrne pursuant to which Cowboy Exploration has granted the Company the right to acquire a 90% interest (the "Option") in the Chord ...

  • Russia and China Have a Global Hold on Food Security: Big Take Podcast

    (Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Terminal.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaOne unexpected consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: It highli

  • Biden’s About-Face on DC Crime Bill Shows Democrats on Defensive

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s sudden reversal on a rewrite of the criminal laws in the nation’s capital is an early sign that he — and his Democratic party — are accepting the uncomfortable reality that crime will be a big issue in the 2024 election cycle.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrap

  • Retail Flows May Double in Boost for India Stocks, Fund CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Local retail investments may help double the assets in India’s monthly stock plans in five years, and cushion the market from any selloffs by foreign investors, according to Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd.Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaAmericans

  • ‘We Love Trump’: Hecklers Berate Nikki Haley at CPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was met with chants of “We love Trump” and other jeers from supporters of the former president after she finished her speech to a gathering of influential conservatives. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in

  • EU, US working on deal to make EV minerals eligible for tax credits -EU official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and European Union are working toward agreement in principle on a deal to make European minerals eligible for tax credits, a senior EU official said Friday. The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act passed in August requires rising percentages of battery minerals to come from the United States or a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partner. The EU official said an agreement could come as early as next week, in time for a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Washington, on a deal that would give the EU "free trade agreement-like status."

  • Analysis-Sharp drop in equity premium may mark return of 60/40 portfolio

    The reward for holding U.S. stocks over Treasury bonds has not been this unattractive since 2004, possibly setting the stage for the sought-after 60/40 portfolio diversification to make a comeback after one of its worst years on record. The strategy took a backseat in 2022 as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively to rein in inflation.

  • Growth Stock Super Micro Computer Makes The Final Four, In Buy Zone

    The IBD Leaderboard's Sector Leaders screen struggled to find worthy growth stocks to fill the elite list Friday. The final four growth stocks show strong enough fundamentals to make the cut. Super Micro Computer is in a 5% buy zone reaching to 100.09, off a choppy base with a 95.32 buy point.

  • US Stocks Snap Two Days of Losses; Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks closed Thursday’s session higher, reversing course after Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the central bank could be in a position to pause rate hikes sometime this summer. Treasuries dropped, with yields across the curve piercing 4%. Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaAm

  • SoftBank snub shows London risks losing its listings lustre

    London risks losing its appeal for stock market listings, some investors and financial executives said, with sluggish trading and low valuations driving more companies to float elsewhere. Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank, on Thursday said a U.S.-only initial public offering (IPO) was the "best path forward" for both the chip technology firm and its stakeholders. That dashed government hopes that Arm, seen as a British tech success story, would return to the London market, where it was listed before being taken over in 2016.

  • Global asset managers in China grapple with fraudulent investor schemes

    Global asset managers that have been opening shop in China are grappling with rampant scams where online fraudsters dupe investors with juicy returns using their brands and logos, a practice known in the market as "pig butchering". Fidelity International and Neuberger Berman, which are launching their maiden mutual fund products in China, say they are battling cheaters who use their trademarks to raise money illegally via the Internet and social media. Other new entrants including Van Eck and Alliance Bernstein have also fallen victims to tech-savvy swindlers who play cat-and-mouse games with the police.

  • Top Funds Shovel Billions Into These Five Sectors

    Led by huge investments in Ferguson, Broadcom, Tractor Supply and JPMorgan, the best mutual funds focus buys on these 5 sectors.

  • Siebert Williams Shank Announces Key Capital Markets Hires

    Firm Adds Bankers & Establishes Agency Medium Term Note Desk David Finkelstein, Sobani Warner to Jointly Head Corporate Finance

  • Asian stocks following U.S. markets higher as interest-rate fear turns to hope

    ASSOCIATED PRESS BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher early Friday after a Federal Reserve official raised hopes the U.S. central bank might not step up its anti-inflation fight as much as feared.

  • Adani Bonds Flash Warnings Even as $153 Billion Stock Rout Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- The historic market meltdown of Adani Group has shown signs of abating after the Indian conglomerate went on a tour to restore confidence and won a $1.9 billion investment from a high-profile money manager. Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaAmerican

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.