Quit moving the goalposts – Kuleba reacts to Hungary’s position on Ukraine and the EU

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba is tired of Hungary moving the goalposts when it comes to Ukraine’s bid for EU accession.

“We can jump, dance, if necessary. But I believe we need to play the game honestly. If we are told to do something, and we do it, it should be registered as a result, accepted, and serve as a basis for decision-making,” Kuleba said during a media briefing.”

Three out of four bills necessary to initiate Ukraine's EU membership negotiations have been adopted [by the Ukrainian Parliament]. This includes the law on education, a demand of Hungary’s, Kuleba pointed out.

In total three requirements were enacted into law by Ukrainian Parliament, including the Special anti-corruption prosecutor's office, the National anti-corruption bureau, and the law on education for national minorities. The lobbying draft law is among the unfinished tasks, but will be adopted soon, Kuleba said.

Parliament passed the “Eurointegration” bill No. 9610 on national minorities on Sept. 21. it was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Nov. 3.

The draft law on national minorities is one of the main requirements for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. In Dec. 2022, it was adopted in its entirety, but the EU’s Venice Commission was not fully satisfied and recommended revising several provisions, most of which relate to the use of minority languages.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also asked Zelenskyy to reconsider this law.

Hungary has blocked Kyiv's cooperation with NATO for years, alleging a “policy of violating the rights of national minorities.”Hungary's Foreign Affairs Minister, Peter Szijjarto, has repeatedly accused Ukraine of the “oppression of the rights of national minorities” in Transcarpathia, stating that he would block cooperation between Ukraine and NATO until this issue is resolved.

Hungary “principally advances the issue of national minorities in the Hungarian vision,” stated Kuleba on Dec.7.

Ukrainian Parliament adopted draft law No. 10288-1, which amends certain laws on the rights of national minorities, considering the expert assessment of the Council of Europe, on Dec.8.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine