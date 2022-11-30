'It's quite the epidemic': Police, body shop owners say catalytic converter thefts rising

Nov. 30—A man with an electric saw knelt down under a recreational vehicle parked in the driveway at Lisa Morris' home in early October.

A neighbor caught the thief in the act of removing the RV's catalytic converter — but it was too late.

He got away with the device in broad daylight.

He left the saw behind.

"I called the police the next morning ... and had them come out and make a report," Morris said. "What they told me when they came out is that on average they're getting about five calls a day for catalytic converter theft in Santa Fe."

Invisible to most, catalytic converters are devices found on a vehicle's underbelly that convert toxic gases from the exhaust system into less toxic pollutants. Rare and valuable raw materials in these innocuous auto parts — like platinum, palladium and rhodium — entice thieves to steal them from vehicles, a problem that has gained attention in Santa Fe in recent weeks as an increasing number of car owners find themselves seeking replacements.

Santa Fe police received 185 reports of stolen catalytic converters across the city between Jan. 1 and Nov. 19, data shows, but auto shop owners say the actual number of thefts is much higher because many go unreported.

Even the state government is not immune from what one auto shop owner called a crime epidemic.

New Mexico State Police received a call around 4 p.m. Monday from the state Department of Transportation reporting six catalytic converters had been stolen from state-owned vehicles parked at a lot in Santa Fe. A thief had cut a hole in the fence at the Joe M. Anaya Memorial Complex, according to Officer Ray Wilson, and gained access to the lot.

"The surveillance video is being reviewed and so far, no suspects have been identified," Wilson wrote in an email. "DOT employees suspect that it happened sometime between [Nov. 23] ... and [Monday]."

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said catalytic converter thefts are not new, but they might be rising.

"Catalytic converters have always been a problem," he said, adding, "We have seen an uptick in catalytic converter cases. Some ... have given us some investigative leads because of surveillance video or other witness statements."

Glenn Jaramillo, who operates Glenn's Garage on Rufina Lane, said he has replaced about 200 stolen catalytic converters in the last two years.

"Maybe more — definitely not less," Jaramillo said. "It's quite the epidemic."

Most of his customers who call with a request for a replacement — 90 percent, by his estimate — have told him they did not report the theft, he said, so it would be impossible for police to have an accurate accounting of how many of the crimes occur in a year.

"When you call the police, they don't show up. Why bother calling them?" Jaramillo said. "And there's no way to identify the converter that came off of your car because they don't have serial numbers."

Ortiz agreed police cannot verify the specific vehicle a catalytic converter was stolen from — though investigators can identify a certain model. Still, he encourages Santa Feans to report the thefts.

"A lot of these catalytic converter thefts are being committed by a handful of people, or one person, so if we're able to make that arrest, we may be stopping four or five — possibly more — catalytic converter thefts in the future," Ortiz said.

Morris and her husband took their RV to ABET Automotive on Calle de Comercio after reporting their stolen converter to police. The shop's owner, Lawrence "Lou" Ulibarri, who has been operating ABET Automotive since 1998, said his shop typically gets calls from confused customers saying their exhaust is loud. A quick look at the bottom of their vehicle confirms his suspicions that their catalytic converters were stolen.

"Two years ago it started where we were getting ... three customers a week with stolen [converters] here in Santa Fe," Ulibarri said.

The calls slowed during the coronavirus pandemic to about one call a week, he added.

Ulibarri began replacing four catalytic converters on a Toyota Tundra on Tuesday morning. He propped the car up in his shop and showed where the stolen converters used to be. The only noticeable damage was a dangling wire that had been attached to one of the truck's oxygen sensors.

A layman would think nothing of the bare pipes where the converters had been attached.

The number of catalytic converters and the concentration of valuable metals per converter vary from vehicle to vehicle.

Ulibarri said stolen factory converters often are replaced with cheaper, aftermarket converters with smaller concentrations of rare metals.

Replacing stolen converters with dealership-grade converters could cost anywhere from $300 to thousands of dollars, Ulibarri said. He added thieves in Santa Fe "know what they are doing" when targeting cars like Toyotas and Priuses, which have converters worth between $3,000 and $4,000 each.

Some of Ulibarri's customers have asked him to etch their vehicle identification numbers on their catalytic converters or put paint on them to make them more traceable when stolen.

He has spoken with the owner of Capital Scrap Metals in Santa Fe, Brian Witt, about the markings.

However, Witt said thieves don't take their stolen goods to legitimate recycling plants like his because of all the information collected for a transaction.

"All the IDs, and all the trace back. ... If you did bring one and it turned out stolen, you're going to be found out at a place like this," he said.