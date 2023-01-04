Quite a few insiders invested in ActivePort Group Ltd (ASX:ATV) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of ActivePort Group Ltd (ASX:ATV), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

ActivePort Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Alexander Sundich for AU$411k worth of shares, at about AU$0.16 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months ActivePort Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At ActivePort Group Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some ActivePort Group insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non Executive Director Christopher Daly shelled out AU$28k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ActivePort Group insiders own 54% of the company, currently worth about AU$16m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ActivePort Group Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, ActivePort Group insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ActivePort Group. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with ActivePort Group (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

