Quite a few insiders invested in Adslot Limited (ASX:ADS) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Adslot Limited (ASX:ADS), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adslot

The insider, Peter Diamond, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$228k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.027 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of AU$0.013. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Peter Diamond.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 19.37m shares worth AU$318k. On the other hand they divested 9.00m shares, for AU$228k. In total, Adslot insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Adslot Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Adslot insider buying shares in the last three months. insider Peter Diamond shelled out AU$24k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Adslot Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Adslot insiders own 22% of the company, worth about AU$6.3m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Adslot Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Adslot insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Adslot. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Adslot.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

