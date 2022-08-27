Quite a few insiders invested in Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Arena Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Peter Damouni made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$70k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.10 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.45. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 768.00k shares for CA$91k. But they sold 41.00k shares for CA$21k. In total, Arena Minerals insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around CA$0.12. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Arena Minerals insiders own about CA$6.9m worth of shares (which is 4.0% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Arena Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Arena Minerals shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Arena Minerals insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Arena Minerals (3 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

