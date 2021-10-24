Quite a few insiders invested in Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Ariana Resources plc's (LON:AAU) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ariana Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman & Company Secretary Michael de Villiers bought UK£60k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.051 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.046 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Notably Michael de Villiers was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£115k for 2.31m shares. On the other hand they divested 1.40m shares, for UK£68k. In total, Ariana Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume

Insiders at Ariana Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Ariana Resources. Executive Chairman & Company Secretary Michael de Villiers bought UK£14k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership of Ariana Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Ariana Resources insiders own 12% of the company, worth about UK£6.1m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ariana Resources Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Ariana Resources insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Ariana Resources (including 3 which are concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

