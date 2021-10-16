Quite a few insiders invested in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Armstrong Flooring, Inc.'s (NYSE:AFI) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Armstrong Flooring

The Senior VP & CFO Amy Trojanowski made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$167k worth of shares at a price of US$5.65 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.17. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Armstrong Flooring insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Armstrong Flooring Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Armstrong Flooring. insider Aron English shelled out US$34k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Armstrong Flooring Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Armstrong Flooring insiders have about 2.7% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.9m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Armstrong Flooring Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Armstrong Flooring insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Armstrong Flooring has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

