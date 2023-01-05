Quite a few insiders invested in Astron Corporation Limited (ASX:ATR) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Astron Corporation Limited's (ASX:ATR) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Astron

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board George Lloyd bought AU$365k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.54 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.61. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Astron insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Astron Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Astron insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$415k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Astron Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Astron insiders own about AU$67m worth of shares (which is 82% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Astron Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Astron. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Astron. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Astron (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

