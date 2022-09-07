Quite a few insiders invested in Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bigblu Broadband

The CEO & Executive Director Andrew Walwyn made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£55k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.24 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.51). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Bigblu Broadband insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about UK£1.06 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Bigblu Broadband

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 16% of Bigblu Broadband shares, worth about UK£4.9m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Bigblu Broadband Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Bigblu Broadband insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bigblu Broadband. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Bigblu Broadband and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

