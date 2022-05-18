Quite a few insiders invested in Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Calidus Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Director David Reeves bought AU$210k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.40 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.89. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Calidus Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Calidus Resources

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 14% of Calidus Resources shares, worth about AU$48m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Calidus Resources Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Calidus Resources shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Calidus Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Calidus Resources has 4 warning signs (and 3 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

