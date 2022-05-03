Quite a few insiders invested in Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Camplify Holdings Limited's (ASX:CHL) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Camplify Holdings

Camplify Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Andrew McEvoy made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$103k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.89 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$2.61). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Camplify Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Camplify Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Camplify Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Camplify Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought AU$123k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Camplify Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 35% of Camplify Holdings shares, worth about AU$36m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Camplify Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Camplify Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Camplify Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Camplify Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

