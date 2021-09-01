Quite a few insiders invested in Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Centuria Office REIT's (ASX:COF) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Centuria Office REIT

The Independent Non-Executive Directorof Centuria Property Funds Limited Peter Done made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.99 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$2.52), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Centuria Office REIT insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Centuria Office REIT Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Centuria Office REIT insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non-Executive Director of Centuria Property Fund Limited Darren Collins shelled out AU$36k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of Centuria Office REIT

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our information indicates that Centuria Office REIT insiders own about AU$1.0m worth of shares. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Do The Centuria Office REIT Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Centuria Office REIT insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Centuria Office REIT has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

