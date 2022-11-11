Quite a few insiders invested in Chrysos Corporation Limited (ASX:C79) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Chrysos Corporation Limited's (ASX:C79) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Chrysos Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The MD, CEO & Executive Director Dirk Treasure made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$149k worth of shares at a price of AU$4.71 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$3.03 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Chrysos insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$4.11. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Chrysos Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Chrysos. Specifically, Independent Non-Executive Director Eric Ford bought AU$121k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Chrysos Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Chrysos insiders own 29% of the company, worth about AU$88m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Chrysos Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Chrysos insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Chrysos.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

