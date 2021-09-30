Quite a few insiders invested in Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Clarkson

Clarkson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Laurence Hollingworth made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£112k worth of shares at a price of UK£22.30 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£37.95. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 8.63k shares worth UK£211k. On the other hand they divested 1.50k shares, for UK£35k. Overall, Clarkson insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Clarkson is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Clarkson Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.2% of Clarkson shares, worth about UK£26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Clarkson Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Clarkson shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Clarkson and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Clarkson and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

