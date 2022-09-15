Quite a few insiders invested in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in CNB Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:CCNE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

CNB Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Joel Peterson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$116k worth of shares at a price of US$25.79 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$24.95). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months CNB Financial insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that CNB Financial insiders own 5.8% of the company, worth about US$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CNB Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CNB Financial shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in CNB Financial and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

