Quite a few insiders invested in Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Thomas Grathwohl bought UK£100k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.40 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.38 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Distribution Finance Capital Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out UK£64k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£453k worth of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Distribution Finance Capital Holdings insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Distribution Finance Capital Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

