Quite a few insiders invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIC.A), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Donegal Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Barry Huber bought US$92k worth of shares at a price of US$15.28 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$16.17. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Donegal Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Donegal Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Donegal Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Donegal Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Independent Director Jack Hess spent US$79k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Donegal Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Donegal Group insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 3.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Donegal Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Donegal Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Donegal Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

