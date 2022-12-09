Quite a few insiders invested in Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACT) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Enact Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Michael Bless made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$110k worth of shares at a price of US$22.04 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$24.43. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Enact Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Enact Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Enact Holdings insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$4.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Enact Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Enact Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Enact Holdings stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Enact Holdings (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

