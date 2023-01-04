Quite a few insiders invested in Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Equus Mining Limited's (ASX:EQE) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Equus Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Mark Lochtenberg for AU$250k worth of shares, at about AU$0.10 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.077. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Equus Mining insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around AU$0.12. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Equus Mining Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Equus Mining insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out AU$270k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Equus Mining

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Equus Mining insiders own 15% of the company, worth about AU$2.3m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Equus Mining Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Equus Mining insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Equus Mining has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

