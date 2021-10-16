Quite a few insiders invested in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Erasca, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ERAS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Erasca Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Pratik Multani bought US$99k worth of shares at a price of US$16.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$17.80), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Erasca insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Erasca Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Erasca insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$242k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Erasca insiders own 28% of the company, worth about US$608m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Erasca Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Erasca. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Erasca.

