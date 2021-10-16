Quite a few insiders invested in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Erasca, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ERAS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Erasca

Erasca Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Pratik Multani bought US$99k worth of shares at a price of US$16.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$17.80), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Erasca insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Erasca is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders at Erasca Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Erasca insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$242k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Erasca insiders own 28% of the company, worth about US$608m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Erasca Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Erasca. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Erasca.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What Diageo plc's (LON:DGE) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    If you want to know who really controls Diageo plc ( LON:DGE ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)?

    Every investor in The Sherwin-Williams Company ( NYSE:SHW ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In BCE Inc.'s (TSE:BCE) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of BCE Inc. ( TSE:BCE ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own...

  • Insiders are Selling Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as it Approaches Our Intrinsic Value Point

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) joined the cohort of financial institutions that kicked off the Q3 earnings season. While the news took it to a new multi-year high, the insiders seem to be predominantly selling as the price reaches our intrinsic value point.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • How much money YouTubers with 1 million subscribers make

    Creators who are a part of YouTube's Partner Program can monetize their YouTube videos with ads, with some receiving six-figure monthly paychecks.

  • 3 Cryptos To Watch Closely During the Tail End of 2021

    Bitcoin has been on an uptick lately, but other cryptos are also worth keeping an eye on in the fourth quarter, many experts are saying. Explore: US Leads World Bitcoin Mining, Following China Mining...

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • 'Big Short' investor Burry says he's no longer betting against Tesla - CNBC

    Burry's Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing in mid-May it had put options on 800,100 Tesla shares as of the end of the first quarter. Based on Tesla's closing price of $667.93 at the end of the first quarter, the value of that many shares would have been about $534 million. "No, it was a trade," Burry was quoted as saying in an email to CNBC on Friday, when asked whether he was still shorting Tesla.

  • If I Could Buy Just One Investment, This Would Be It

    This investment alone would provide diversification and a good chance at earning a reasonable return.

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • Textron's (TXT) Unit Launches Two Next-Gen Cessna Aircraft

    Textron (TXT) expects to start delivery of these two aircraft, namely Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 jets by the end of the first and the second quarter of 2022, respectively

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • SEC Approves Bitcoin Futures ETF, Opening Crypto to Wider Investor Base

    ProShares, which filed for its Bitcoin Strategy ETF this past summer, may be the first to launch next week. Proponents of a bitcoin ETF believe the product will be more widely accessible for individuals interested in bitcoin than the actual cryptocurrency by giving investors a regulated alternative to the underlying digital asset. SEC Chair Gary Gensler indicated he believes futures-based products might provide stronger investor protections due to the laws under which they operate.

  • First U.S. Bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 pharmaceutical stocks to buy according to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Hawkins’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital. Lawrence Hawkins, the managing partner of Dallas-based […]