Quite a few insiders invested in FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in FONAR Corporation's (NASDAQ:FONR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FONAR

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when COO, Executive VP & Acting Principal Financial Officer Luciano Bonanni bought US$66k worth of shares at a price of US$14.16 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$15.60. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the FONAR insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months FONAR insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

FONAR Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that FONAR insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$131k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of FONAR

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.6m worth of FONAR stock, about 1.5% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About FONAR Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on FONAR stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing FONAR. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of FONAR.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

