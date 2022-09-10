Quite a few insiders invested in Galantas Gold Corporation (CVE:GAL) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Galantas Gold Corporation (CVE:GAL), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Galantas Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Eric Sprott made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$533k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.40 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.50. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Galantas Gold insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Galantas Gold Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Galantas Gold. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$558k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 18% of Galantas Gold shares, worth about CA$9.2m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Galantas Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Galantas Gold shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Galantas Gold (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

