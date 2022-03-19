Quite a few insiders invested in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Griffon Corporation's (NYSE:GFF) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Griffon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Louis Grabowsky made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$151k worth of shares at a price of US$25.63 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$22.20). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Griffon insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Griffon Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Griffon. Overall, six insiders shelled out US$495k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Griffon insiders own about US$98m worth of shares. That equates to 8.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Griffon Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Griffon we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Griffon. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Griffon you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

