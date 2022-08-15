Quite a few insiders invested in Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Hyve Group Plc's (LON:HYVE) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Hyve Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Mark Shashoua bought UK£60k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.60 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.73), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Hyve Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
Does Hyve Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Hyve Group insiders have about 0.5% of the stock, worth approximately UK£960k. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Hyve Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Hyve Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hyve Group. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Hyve Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

