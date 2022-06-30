Quite a few insiders invested in Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Infinity Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Josephus Groot bought AU$84k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.18 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.14). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Infinity Mining insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Infinity Mining Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Infinity Mining. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$99k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Infinity Mining

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Infinity Mining insiders own about AU$2.3m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Infinity Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Infinity Mining we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Infinity Mining.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

