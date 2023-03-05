Quite a few insiders invested in Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Insurance Australia Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non Executive Director Simon Allen for AU$136k worth of shares, at about AU$4.53 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$4.65. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Insurance Australia Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Insurance Australia Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insurance Australia Group insiders own about AU$17m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Insurance Australia Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Insurance Australia Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Insurance Australia Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

