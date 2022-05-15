Quite a few insiders invested in Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Inventus Mining Corp.'s (CVE:IVS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Inventus Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Robert McEwen bought CA$405k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.17 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.13. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Inventus Mining insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have Inventus Mining Insiders Traded Recently?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Inventus Mining. Insiders bought CA$7.2k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Inventus Mining insiders own 25% of the company, worth about CA$4.5m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Inventus Mining Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Inventus Mining insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Inventus Mining. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Inventus Mining (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

