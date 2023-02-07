Quite a few insiders invested in iWOW Technology Limited (Catalist:NXR) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in iWOW Technology Limited's (Catalist:NXR) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

iWOW Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

While iWOW Technology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

iWOW Technology Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some iWOW Technology insider buying shares in the last three months. Non-Executive Director Kee Wee Soo purchased S$23k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does iWOW Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that iWOW Technology insiders own 81% of the company, worth about S$51m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At iWOW Technology Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, iWOW Technology insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for iWOW Technology and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

