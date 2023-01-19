Quite a few insiders invested in Kainantu Resources Ltd. (CVE:KRL) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Kainantu Resources Ltd. (CVE:KRL), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Kainantu Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Ian Deay made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$181k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.11 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.09. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Kainantu Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Kainantu Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Kainantu Resources insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$281k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Kainantu Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Kainantu Resources insiders own 38% of the company, worth about CA$2.6m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Kainantu Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Kainantu Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Kainantu Resources has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

