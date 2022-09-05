Quite a few insiders invested in KMD Brands Limited (NZSE:KMD) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of KMD Brands Limited (NZSE:KMD), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KMD Brands

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Abigail Foote bought NZ$102k worth of shares at a price of NZ$1.57 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of NZ$1.03. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

KMD Brands insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own NZ$2.1m worth of KMD Brands stock, about 0.3% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The KMD Brands Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no KMD Brands insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more KMD Brands stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing KMD Brands. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of KMD Brands.

