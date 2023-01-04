Quite a few insiders invested in Lakes Blue Energy NL (ASX:LKO) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Lakes Blue Energy NL's (ASX:LKO) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lakes Blue Energy

The CEO & Executive Director Roland Sleeman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$102k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.001 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.001. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Lakes Blue Energy insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Lakes Blue Energy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Lakes Blue Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Lakes Blue Energy insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$136k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Lakes Blue Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.6% of Lakes Blue Energy shares, worth about AU$3.6m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lakes Blue Energy Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Lakes Blue Energy insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Lakes Blue Energy (including 2 which can't be ignored).

