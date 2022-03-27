Quite a few insiders invested in Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Largo Inc.'s (TSE:LGO) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Largo

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Co-Chairman Ian Robertson for CA$509k worth of shares, at about CA$14.14 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$15.65. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 43.33k shares worth CA$602k. But they sold 14.60k shares for CA$281k. In total, Largo insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Largo Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Largo insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Koko Yamamoto shelled out CA$50k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of Largo

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$5.9m worth of Largo stock, about 0.6% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Largo Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Largo insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Largo you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

