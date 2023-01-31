Quite a few insiders invested in Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Latin Metals Inc.'s (CVE:LMS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Latin Metals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Robert Kopple for CA$437k worth of shares, at about CA$0.10 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.16. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Latin Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Latin Metals Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Latin Metals. Insiders shelled out CA$28k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of Latin Metals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Latin Metals insiders own 48% of the company, worth about CA$5.4m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Latin Metals Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Latin Metals insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Latin Metals is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

