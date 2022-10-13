Quite a few insiders invested in LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LPA Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Robert Bodnar-Horvath bought UK£51k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.73 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.75. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the LPA Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months LPA Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does LPA Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. LPA Group insiders own about UK£3.6m worth of shares. That equates to 37% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The LPA Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded LPA Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in LPA Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for LPA Group (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

