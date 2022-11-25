Quite a few insiders invested in Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Marshalls Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Martyn Coffey for UK£59k worth of shares, at about UK£4.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£2.93. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Marshalls insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Marshalls Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Marshalls. Insiders bought UK£30k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Marshalls Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Marshalls insiders have about 0.2% of the stock, worth approximately UK£1.5m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marshalls Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Marshalls stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marshalls. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Marshalls.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

