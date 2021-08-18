Quite a few insiders invested in Marvel Gold Limited (ASX:MVL) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Marvel Gold Limited's (ASX:MVL) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marvel Gold

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Executive Director Philip Hoskins bought AU$118k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.065 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.056). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Marvel Gold insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.026. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 15% of Marvel Gold shares, worth about AU$4.8m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marvel Gold Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Marvel Gold insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Marvel Gold insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marvel Gold. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Marvel Gold.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

