Quite a few insiders invested in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:MEC) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Mayville Engineering Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Patrick Michels for US$171k worth of shares, at about US$17.05 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.53 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Mayville Engineering Company insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$14.61. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Mayville Engineering Company Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Mayville Engineering Company over the last quarter. CFO, Secretary & Treasurer Todd Butz bought US$14k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Mayville Engineering Company insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about US$6.7m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mayville Engineering Company Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Mayville Engineering Company insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mayville Engineering Company and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

