Quite a few insiders invested in Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Michael Hill International Limited's (ASX:MHJ) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Michael Hill International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Independent Chairman Robert Fyfe bought AU$245k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.36 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.84. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Michael Hill International insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Michael Hill International insiders own about AU$22m worth of shares. That equates to 6.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Michael Hill International Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Michael Hill International insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Michael Hill International and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Michael Hill International has 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

